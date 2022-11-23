Brighton and Hove Albion have had a solid start too the 2022-23 Premier League season – but where are they tipped to finish compared to their top flight rivals?

Albion have certainly had a disrupted first half of the campaign as they lost their head coach Graham Potter and the entire management team to Chelsea last September.

The Seagulls were flying high in fourth spot at the time but they acted swiftly and replaced Potter with the little-known Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian boss, who previously managed Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk, steadied the ship and has enjoyed an away 3-3 draw at Liverpool and a rousing 4-1 win home win against Chelsea since his arrival.

Brighton are seventh as the campaign breaks for the World Cup in Qatar and they and the rest of the Premier League resume their campaigns on Boxing Day.

Brighton will be at Southampton on December 26 and then welcome Arsenal to the Amex on December 31 where they continue their push for Europe alongside the likes of Fulham, Man United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle.

According too the data experts at FiveThirtyEight, here's where Brighton and their rivals are tipped to finish this season...

1. Man City Points 84 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Arsenal Points 81 Photo: David Price Photo Sales

3. Liverpool Points 69 Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

4. Man United Points 68 Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales