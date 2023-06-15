The Premier League fixtures for 2023-24 season were released today – but where are Brighton and their top flight rivals predicted to finish?

Brighton continue their preparations for an historic season as they prepare for their first ever foray into the Europa League. It will prove a tough challenge for Brighton as Roberto De Zerbi balances the rigours of the Premier League and the Europa, alongside the FA Cup and the Carabao.

Brighton have already added to their squad as £30m Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro arrived in a £30m deal from Watford, while veteran James Milner joined on a free transfer after eight successful years at Liverpool. The duo will help cushion the blow of losing midfield star Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and potentially Moises Caicedo – who continues to be linked with a move to Chelsea or Arsenal.

The fixtures for the new season were released today and Brighton will start their campaign with a home match against newly promoted Luton Town on Saturday, August 12. Their first away trip is to Wolves on August 19 and they finish the month against West Ham on August 26 at the Amex. The eagerly awaited clash with old rivals Crystal Palace is on December 23 at Selhurst Park, with the return fixture at the Amex on February 3. A full Albion fixture list can be found here.

Brighton will contest the Premier League and the Europa League for the first time in their history next season

Based on the latest odds from www.betvictor.com this is where Brighton and all of their Premier League rivals are tipped to finish next season.

1st. Manchester City are the title favourites: 1/2.

2nd. Liverpool are tipped to be the closest challengers: 8/1.

3rd. Arsenal came close last season and are expected to be there or there abouts once more: 8/1.

4th. Man United showed improvement last term and are 10/1 for the title.

5th. Newcastle will balance Champions League and Premier League football: 14/1.

6th. Chelsea are expected to improve on last season's poor showing: 16/1.

7th. Tottenham had a bit of a nightmare last term and are tipped for seventh. 40/1 for the title.

8th. Brighton enjoyed a fine season but are expected to drop two places to eighth. De Zerbi’s men are 66/1 for the title.

9th. Aston Villa had a decent finish ynder Unai Emery and are 200/1 for the title next season.

10th. West Ham won the Europa Conference but are 250/1 for the title.

11th. Brentford were the surprise package last term and Frank's men are tipped for another finish.

12th. Crystal Palace are midtable regulars at 500/1 for the title.

13th. Everton improved under Sean Dyche and should be safe once more. 750/1.

14th. Fulham impressed under Marco Silva and are 750/1 for the title next term.

15th. Wolves are Brighton's first away trip of the season and are tipped for 15th.

16th. Nottingham Forest stayed up last season and Steve Cooper's men are tipped to do so once again.

17th. Bournemouth looked good under Gary O'Neil but the bookies expect them struggle near the drop zone. 1000/1.

18th. Burnley carved up the Championship but their chances in the top flight are not rated highly. 1500/1.

19th. Sheffield United are expected to go back down, according to the experts. 2000/1

