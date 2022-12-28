The Premier League has returned from their World Cup break with a bang – including Brighton’s excellent 3-1 win away win at Southampton

Albion returned in style at St Mary’s thanks to strikes from Adam Lallana, an own goal and stunning effort from Solly March to secure three points. Roberto De Zerbi’s team will welcome league leaders Arsenal to the Amex Stadium on December 31 and the Gunners will arrive brimming with confidence after their 3-1 home win against West Ham at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s team look serious title contenders and Albion, who are seventh, face a stiff challenge if they are take anything from the match. Brighton will also be without their two star midfielders as Alexis Mac Allister continues his celebrations in Argentina following his World Cup triumph in Qatar and Moises Caicedo will also miss out following his fifth yellow card at Southampton.

But where will Albion, Arsenal and all their Premier League rivals finish this campaign? The Data experts at Fivethirtyeight.com have crunched the numbers and here’s how they predict the Premier League table to look come the final shake-up.

1. Man City Predicted points: 84 Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Arsenal Predicted points: 83 Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales

3. Liverpool Predicted points: 71 Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

4. Newcastle Predicted points: 70 Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales