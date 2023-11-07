Expectations have increased at Brighton , no longer are the team or the fans content with simply surviving in the top flight. These days the Seagulls are expected to win and to do so in the attractive style that Roberto De Zerbi has implemented.

Back to back draws against Fulham and Everton has slowed Brighton’s impressive progress and even brought some harsh criticism from small sections of the fan base. But seventh place is a solid start to the season as De Zerbi’s men juggle the demands of Premier League and Europa League football. Injuries to key players throughout the campaign have also impacted team selection, while new players have bedded-in to replace the departure of star players Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. It has been a challenging period but overall Albion are in a good position to progress from their Europa League group and also look set to challenge for a top six position once again this term.