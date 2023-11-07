Predicted Premier League table delivers shock finishes for Brighton, Brentford, Chelsea and West Ham
Expectations have increased at Brighton, no longer are the team or the fans content with simply surviving in the top flight. These days the Seagulls are expected to win and to do so in the attractive style that Roberto De Zerbi has implemented.
Back to back draws against Fulham and Everton has slowed Brighton’s impressive progress and even brought some harsh criticism from small sections of the fan base. But seventh place is a solid start to the season as De Zerbi’s men juggle the demands of Premier League and Europa League football. Injuries to key players throughout the campaign have also impacted team selection, while new players have bedded-in to replace the departure of star players Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. It has been a challenging period but overall Albion are in a good position to progress from their Europa League group and also look set to challenge for a top six position once again this term.
Based BetVictor’s regular simulations, here’s how the table is expected to look at the end of May…
20th: Sheffield United Average points: 22; average goal difference: -59; 19th: Burnley Average points: 26; average goal difference: -44; 18th: Luton Town Average points: 31; average goal difference: -34; 17th: AFC Bournemouth Average points: 32; average goal difference: -35; 16th: Wolverhampton Wanderers Average points: 38; average goal difference: -22;
15th: Everton Average points: 40; average goal difference: -18; 14th: Nottingham Forest Average points: 41; average goal difference: -18; 13th: Fulham Average points: 47; average goal difference: -13;
12th: Crystal Palace Average points: 48; average goal difference: -10; 11th: Chelsea Average points: 48; average goal difference: -2; 10th: West Ham United Average points: 49; average goal difference: -7;
9th: Manchester United Average points: 59; average goal difference: +4; 8th: Brentford Average points: 59; average goal difference: +15; 7th: Aston Villa Average points: 64; average goal difference: +20;
6th: Brighton & Hove Albion Average points: 65; average goal difference: +20; 5th: Tottenham Hotspur Average points: 69; average goal difference: +19; 4th: Liverpool Average points: 74; average goal difference: +37;
3rd: Newcastle United Average points: 75; average goal difference: +47; 2nd: Arsenal Average points: 78; average goal difference: +41; 1st: Manchester City Average points: 87; average goal difference: +55.