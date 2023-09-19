Brighton are now considered a contender for a top four spot following their victory at Manchester United – but where are they tipped to finish this campaign?

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi wants to challenge for the top four this season

One of the more remarkable factors of Brighton’s 3-1 win at Champions League team Manchester United at Old Trafford last Saturday was that few fans and experts are surprised by the result.

Brighton have shown great improvement over the past few seasons and Roberto De Zerbi’s team are now playing some of the best football in the Premier League. They finished sixth last season and qualified for the Europa League and have started the new Premier League campaign in similar fashion.

Back to back 3-1 wins against Newcastle United and Man United sees Brighton fifth in the table with four wins from their opening five fixtures. On Thursday they make their Europa League debut against AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium before resuming their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on Sunday. Another three points against the Cherries would boost their top four chances and send a further message to the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham, who are all tipped to challenge strongly for a top four spot and Champions League qualification.

Football analysts at betvictor.com have published their latest Premier League prediction, incorporating current standings and recent form. Here’s where Brighton and their divisional rivals are tipped to finish…

1. Man City 90 points 2. Arsenal 77 points 3. Liverpool 74 points 4. Newcastle 72 points 5. Brighton 70 points 6. Tottenham 63 points 7. Man United 61 points 8. Aston Villa 60 points 9. Brentford 58 points 10. West Ham 55 points.