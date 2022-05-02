Predicted Premier League table: This is where statistics experts forecast Brighton, Burnley, Everton, Leeds and Wolves to finish after latest results

Graham Potter's team surpassed their record Premier League points tally as they moved to 44 points after their Molineux victory thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Leo Trossard and Yves Bissouma.

Albion have three matches remaining against Man United (h), Leeds (a) and West Ham (h).

Elsewhere, Everton gave themselves a lifeline by beating Chelsea on a dramatic day at Goodison Park.

It is as you were at the top of the table and in the race for a top-four spot as title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool both won, as did Champions League contenders Arsenal and Tottenham.

Burnley's Mike Jackson has taken 10 points from four games to steer Burnley out of the relegation zone. Not only that but Jackson (2.50) has a higher points-per-game average this season than Pep Guardiola (2.44) and Jurgen Klopp (2.41).

The relegation battle between Leeds, Everton and Burnley looks set to go down to the wire with Watford now looking doomed after their loss to Burnley.

There was a familiar sinking feeling for Norwich as the Canaries were relegated from the Premier League for a record sixth time. It was a cruel irony for boss Dean Smith that the day of reckoning came at his former club Aston Villa, but just five wins all season meant the Canaries’ instant return to the Championship was inevitable.

This is where Brighton, Leeds, Everton and Burnley and their PL rivals are now forecast to end up based on the very latest odds for relegation.

