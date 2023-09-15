Predicted Premier League table: Where Brighton, Man United, Chelsea & Tottenham will finish

Brighton and Hove Albion will resume their Premier League campaign at Manchester United this Saturday, 3pm – but where will they finish this season?

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will take his team to Man United tis Saturday

The Seagulls have enjoyed a good start to the Premier League season and are sixth in the fledgling table with three wins and one loss from their first four matches.

The first international break of the campaign is now complete and Brighton will look to hit top form once again at Old Trafford. Prior to the break, Roberto De Zerbi’s team delivered a top performance as they beat Eddie Howe’s Newcastle 3-1 at the American Express Stadium. Teenage striker Evan Ferguson netted a hat-trick but the young Ireland international is a doubt to face United due to a knee injury. Former United striker Danny Welbeck will also hope to be fit in time as he missed the Newcastle match with a ‘minor issue.’

United have struggled so far this term and are 11th in the table with two wins and two defeats. Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League last term and will arrive at Old Trafford full of confidence – but where are they and their top flight rivals tipped to finish this campaign? Football analysts at BetVictor have used the latest data, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season…

20th: Luton Town Predicted points: 27; 19th: Burnley Predicted points: 28; 18th: Sheffield United Predicted points: 29; 17th: Everton Predicted points: 35; 16th: Wolves Predicted points: 37; 15th: Bournemouth Predicted points: 38;

14th: Nottingham Forest Predicted points: 43; 13th: Fulham Predicted points: 47; 12th: Chelsea Predicted points: 47; 11th: Crystal Palace Predicted points: 50; 10th: West Ham Predicted points: 56; 9th: Aston Villa Predicted points: 58;

8th: Brentford Predicted points: 59; 7th: Tottenham Predicted points: 63; 6th: Manchester United Predicted points: 64; 5th: Brighton Predicted points: 68; 4th: Newcastle United Predicted points: 71;