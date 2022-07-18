Premier League 2022-23 prediction: Supercomputer forecasts Brighton, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Fulham outcome after latest transfers

Brighton continue to tweak their squad ahead of the opening day of the Premier League season where they will face Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 7.

Earlier in the window Graham Potter’s team lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham for around £30m, while Marc Cucurella continues to be linked with a £50m switch to Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions Man City.

Brighton have been boosted by new arrivals Deniz Undav, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Kacper Kozłowski while defenders Jan Paul van Hecke and Matt Clarke are pushing for roles after successful loans in the Championship last term.

Potter also has not ruled out further incomings as the Albion boss attempts to improve on a very impressive ninth placed finish last term.

Elsewhere, City have spent big on Kalvin Phillips and Erling Haaland, Arsenal invested the third highest on transfer fees and Tottenham have spent just under £80m – including Bissouma.

Chelsea swooped for Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly and Liverpool paid £77m paid in transfer fees so far.

Manchester United have spent just £13m and also secured Christen Eriksen on a free transfer.

But how is it going to play out this time around?

Ahead of the season, Sussex World have put together how the final table will look come May based on the predictions from data experts and bookmakers...

1. Manchester City City are expected to continue their dominance as data experts rate their probability of winning the title at 59.9% while their odds of finishing top are 4/2 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Data experts rate the Reds' probability of winning the title at 23.8% while their odds of finishing top are 5/2. Photo: Andrew Powell Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur Spurs have made some bold signings and are tipped to finish ahead of both Chelsea and Arsenal next term as data experts rate their probability of winning the title at 6.1% while their odds of finishing top are 14/1. Photo: JUNG YEON-JE Photo Sales

4. Chelsea Thomas Tuchel's men are expected to finish in the top four as data experts rate their probability of winning the title at 5.7% while their odds of finishing top are 16/1. Photo: Ethan Miller Photo Sales