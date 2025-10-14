Brighton are known for their ability to sign and develop young talent.

The likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Jack Hinshelwood and Yasin Ayari are all regulars in the first team and have progressed either through the youth ranks or loan moves.

Brighton have also plucked talents such as Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Leo Trossard for modest fees and sold them on for vast profits.

It's a model that has worked well for Brighton and enabled them to reinvest back into the squad.

A youthful squad can though sometimes deliver inconsistent performances and at times Fabian Hurzeler's squad have suffered.

But this season they do have a good blend of youth and experience as former Liverpool star James Milner is at one end of the spectrum with Tommy Watson, Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas all providing youth and vitality.

Here's how the Average age of Brighton's squad compares with their top flight rivals...

