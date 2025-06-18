Premier League 2025/26 fixtures: Here's the Brighton vs Crystal Palace dates and when Sunderland face Newcastle
Brighton and Hove Albion fans and the rest of the Premier League clubs will be scanning today’s fixture and looking out for the key dates.
It’s a big day for the three promoted teams of Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley with Sunderland no doubt looking forward to resuming their north-east derby with old rivals Newcastle United.
Brighton fans will look for the two dates with Crystal Palace as Fabian Hurzeler’s team look to improve on last season’s eighth placed finish.
The Premier League season will start on Friday, August 15 and everything will decided and wrapped by Sunday, May 24 2026.
The exact time and dates of matches are often dictated by broadcast and TV schedules, which are determined at regular intervals throughout the campaign.
Premier League fixtures 2025-26 matchday one
Friday, 15 August: Liverpool v Bournemouth (20:00)
Saturday, 16 August: Aston Villa v Newcastle United (12:30), Brighton v Fulham (15:00), Nottingham Forest v Brentford (15:00), Sunderland v West Ham United (15:00), Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (15:00),Wolves v Manchester City (17:30).
Sunday, 17 August: Chelsea v Crystal Palace (14:00), Manchester United v Arsenal (16:30)
Monday, 18 August: Leeds United v Everton (20:00).
Brighton’s Premier League fixtures 2025-26
16/08/2025 15:00 Brighton v Fulham, 23/08/2025 15:00 Everton v Brighton, 30/08/2025 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City, 13/09/2025 15:00 Bournemouth v Brighton
20/09/2025 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham, 27/09/2025 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton, 04/10/2025 15:00 Wolves v Brighton, 18/10/2025 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United
25/10/2025 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton, 01/11/2025 15:00 Brighton v Leeds United, 08/11/2025 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton
22/11/2025 15:00 Brighton v Brentford, 29/11/2025 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brighton, 03/12/2025 20:00 Brighton v Aston Villa
06/12/2025 15:00 Brighton v West Ham United, 13/12/2025 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton, 20/12/2025 15:00 Brighton v Sunderland
27/12/2025 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton, 30/12/2025 20:00 West Ham United v Brighton, 03/01/2026 15:00 Brighton v Burnley
07/01/2026 20:00 Manchester City v Brighton, 17/01/2026 15:00 Brighton v Bournemouth, 24/01/2026 15:00 Fulham v Brighton
31/01/2026 15:00 Brighton v Everton, 07/02/2026 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace, 11/02/2026 20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
21/02/2026 15:00 Brentford v Brighton, 28/02/2026 15:00 Brighton v Nottingham Forest, 04/03/2026 20:00 Brighton v Arsenal
14/03/2026 15:00 Sunderland v Brighton, 21/03/2026 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool, 11/04/2026 15:00 Burnley v Brighton
18/04/2026 15:00 Tottenham v Brighton, 25/04/2026 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea, 02/05/2026 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
09/05/2026 15:00 Brighton v Wolves, 17/05/2026 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton, 24/05/2026 16:00 Brighton v Manchester United.
Everton vs Brighton
Everton’s first match in their brand spanking new Hill Dickinson Stadium will be against Brighton. At the moment it's set for August 23 at 3pm. But that time and date could change with a TV schedule likely.
Liverpool start title defence
Liverpool will kick off their Premier League title defence with a home game against Bournemouth on Friday, August 15.
Arne Slot’s side have the chance to secure the first points of the new season at Anfield as they launch the 2025-26 campaign.
Thomas Frank’s first match as Tottenham boss will come the following day at home against newly-promoted Burnley, while Sunderland’s return to the top flight also begins at home on August 16 against West Ham.
The third newcomers, Leeds, have been given the Monday night slot for a clash with Everton at Elland Road.
Other fixtures on the opening weekend see Aston Villa face Newcastle at Villa Park in the early kick-off on the Saturday, while Manchester City travel to Wolves later the same day.
Return of the north-east derby
The north-east derby, meanwhile, returns to the Premier League the weekend of December 13 when Newcastle make the short trip to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. The face each other once again at St James’ Park on Saturday, March 21.