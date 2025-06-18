Premier League 2025/26 fixtures: Here's the Brighton vs Crystal Palace dates and when Sunderland face Newcastle

Premier League 2025-26 fixtures revealed today at 9am

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion fans and the rest of the Premier League clubs will be scanning today’s fixture and looking out for the key dates.

It’s a big day for the three promoted teams of Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley with Sunderland no doubt looking forward to resuming their north-east derby with old rivals Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton fans will look for the two dates with Crystal Palace as Fabian Hurzeler’s team look to improve on last season’s eighth placed finish.

The Premier League season will start on Friday, August 15 and everything will decided and wrapped by Sunday, May 24 2026.

The exact time and dates of matches are often dictated by broadcast and TV schedules, which are determined at regular intervals throughout the campaign.

Premier League fixtures 2025-26 matchday one

Friday, 15 August: Liverpool v Bournemouth (20:00)

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler guided the Seagulls to eighth in the Premier League last season

Saturday, 16 August: Aston Villa v Newcastle United (12:30), Brighton v Fulham (15:00), Nottingham Forest v Brentford (15:00), Sunderland v West Ham United (15:00), Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (15:00),Wolves v Manchester City (17:30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, 17 August: Chelsea v Crystal Palace (14:00), Manchester United v Arsenal (16:30)

Monday, 18 August: Leeds United v Everton (20:00).

Brighton’s Premier League fixtures 2025-26

16/08/2025 15:00 Brighton v Fulham, 23/08/2025 15:00 Everton v Brighton, 30/08/2025 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City, 13/09/2025 15:00 Bournemouth v Brighton

20/09/2025 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham, 27/09/2025 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton, 04/10/2025 15:00 Wolves v Brighton, 18/10/2025 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United

25/10/2025 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton, 01/11/2025 15:00 Brighton v Leeds United, 08/11/2025 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

22/11/2025 15:00 Brighton v Brentford, 29/11/2025 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brighton, 03/12/2025 20:00 Brighton v Aston Villa

06/12/2025 15:00 Brighton v West Ham United, 13/12/2025 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton, 20/12/2025 15:00 Brighton v Sunderland

27/12/2025 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton, 30/12/2025 20:00 West Ham United v Brighton, 03/01/2026 15:00 Brighton v Burnley

07/01/2026 20:00 Manchester City v Brighton, 17/01/2026 15:00 Brighton v Bournemouth, 24/01/2026 15:00 Fulham v Brighton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

31/01/2026 15:00 Brighton v Everton, 07/02/2026 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace, 11/02/2026 20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

21/02/2026 15:00 Brentford v Brighton, 28/02/2026 15:00 Brighton v Nottingham Forest, 04/03/2026 20:00 Brighton v Arsenal

14/03/2026 15:00 Sunderland v Brighton, 21/03/2026 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool, 11/04/2026 15:00 Burnley v Brighton

18/04/2026 15:00 Tottenham v Brighton, 25/04/2026 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea, 02/05/2026 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

09/05/2026 15:00 Brighton v Wolves, 17/05/2026 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton, 24/05/2026 16:00 Brighton v Manchester United.

Everton vs Brighton

Everton’s first match in their brand spanking new Hill Dickinson Stadium will be against Brighton. At the moment it's set for August 23 at 3pm. But that time and date could change with a TV schedule likely.

Liverpool start title defence

Liverpool will kick off their Premier League title defence with a home game against Bournemouth on Friday, August 15.

Arne Slot’s side have the chance to secure the first points of the new season at Anfield as they launch the 2025-26 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Frank’s first match as Tottenham boss will come the following day at home against newly-promoted Burnley, while Sunderland’s return to the top flight also begins at home on August 16 against West Ham.

The third newcomers, Leeds, have been given the Monday night slot for a clash with Everton at Elland Road.

Other fixtures on the opening weekend see Aston Villa face Newcastle at Villa Park in the early kick-off on the Saturday, while Manchester City travel to Wolves later the same day.

Return of the north-east derby

The north-east derby, meanwhile, returns to the Premier League the weekend of December 13 when Newcastle make the short trip to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. The face each other once again at St James’ Park on Saturday, March 21.