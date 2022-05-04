Premier League away table: The staggering position of Brighton, Leicester, Everton and Leeds if only away matches counted

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has enjoyed away day success in the Premier League this season, including wins at Arsenal and Tottenham

Graham Potter’s Albion team have been a real handful on the road so far this term and last month enjoyed wins at Champions League chasing Tottenham and Arsenal, plus a comprehensive win at Molineux.

Potter tactics and the workrate of his team has caused problems for the hosts and has helped Albion to their highest ever Premier League points tally on 44 points with three matches still to go.

Brighton are in action this Saturday against Manchester United on their home turf at the Amex Stadium. They are on the road just once more this season at relegation troubled Leeds United before hosting West Ham United at the Amex on the final day of the season.

Albion have not always been as sharp in their home matches and they have won just three from 17 attempts in front of their home fans.

Had their home form been close to their performances on their travels, Albion fans could be dreaming of Champions League football next season.

There would also be contrasting fortunes for Frank Lampard’s Everton, who continue to fight against relegation while Leeds and Leicester fans would also be facing a whole different set of circumstances.

While the home crowd can make a huge difference, sometimes teams are just more suited to the road.