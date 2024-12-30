Premier League ban Aston Villa duo from playing vs Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aston Villa failed in their attempt to have Jhon Duran’s red card at Newcastle overturned on appeal, ahead of tonight’s clash against Brighton.

The 21-year-old Colombia international was sent off 32 minutes into a 3-0 Boxing Day defeat at St James’ Park by referee Anthony Taylor after appearing to stamp on defender Fabian Schar, prompting a furious reaction from head coach Unai Emery, who later indicated that the club would appeal.

However, their bid has proved unsuccessful and Duran will now serve a three-match ban for violent conduct.

Aston Villa's Spanish head coach Unai Emery has two players suspended ahead the Premier League cash against Brighton

A statement on Villa’s official X account read: “Aston Villa can confirm that our decision to appeal Jhon Duran’s red card in our match with Newcastle United has been rejected. The player will now miss our next three matches.”

Emery insisted after the game that it was not a red card offence, adding: “I think he didn’t kick him on purpose. Of course we are going to appeal and hopefully it’s not three matches because it’s a very big punishment for this action.”

The frontman will sit out Premier League fixtures against Brighton and Leicester around the turn of the year as well as the FA Cup third round clash with West Ham on January 10.

Villa full back Matty Cash is also suspended by the Premier League as the 27-year-old picked up his fifth booking of the season at St James' Park. Top flight rules state, any player cautioned five times in their opening 19 matches is automatically handed a one-match ban.

Jacob Ramsey could feature against the Seagulls for the first time since early November. The midfielder has been out for seven weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained in the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool and Villa boss Unai Emery is hoping to include him in his squad.

Just four points separate Eddie Howe’s fifth-placed Magpies from Brighton, who sit 10th, and Emery hopes a fired-up Villa Park crowd can help his side end 2024 on a high.

The Spaniard said: “We have to be positive and we have to understand our way.

“Of course, we are doing this process, and now Monday we are against Brighton at home.

“The table is very tight, we have a lot of teams within a few points (of each other), and of course, on Monday is our challenge again at home, at Villa Park.

“Try to get the atmosphere we want to try create with our supporters and play, and to enjoy there and try to win.”