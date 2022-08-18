Premier League big spenders linked with Neal Maupay agree huge '£25m fee' with Brighton's rivals

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee of £25million, which could rise to over £40m with add-ons, for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, Sussex World understands.

Gibbs-White, 22, who spent the first half of the 2020/21 season under Forest boss Steve Cooper while on loan at Swansea, is set to become the East Midlands club’s 16th summer signing – and take their summer spend to more than £140m

Cooper refused to discuss individual players or specific details when asked about further incomings on Thursday at the City Ground, but did confirm more new arrivals were expected.

Brighton striker Neal Maupay looks set to leave this summer window to a Premier League rival

It has been reported that Gibbs-White will undergo a medical within the next 24 hours.

Nottingham Forest continue to be linked with a £15m move for Brighton striker Neal Maupay. Everton, Fulham and Serie A club Salernitana are also in the running to sign the Frenchman.

Brighton have already sold Yves Bissouma to Tottenham and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea this transfer window.