Premier League change impacts Brighton, Man City and Bournemouth
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League April fixtures against champions Manchester City and also against Bournemouth have been rearranged.
The Seagulls will now take on City at the Amex on Thursday, April 25, kick-off 8pm and the game will be screened live on Sky Sports. This date is however subject to change and could as yet be moved again to Wednesday April 24 at 8pm depending on City’s Champions League schedule.
Brighton’s game away to Bournemouth will now take place on Sunday 28 April, kick-off 2pm.
The Premier League is currently paused due to the international break and Roberto De Zerbi’s eighth placed team resume this Sunday against title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield, 2pm.
The Seagulls are looking to finish the campaign strongly and qualify for Europe once again next term.
Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke added: “These [Europa League] are the games you want to play in. It’s incredible. The atmosphere was incredible as well. It’s really nice to play in the Europa League and now we definitely want to go back there and we are going to fight for it.”