Daniel Levy has stepped down from his role as Tottenham chairman with immediate effect, the Premier League club have announced.

Levy had been at the helm for almost 25 years and was the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees,” Levy said on the club website.

“We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level, more than that, we have built a community.

“I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

How Daniel Levy’s estimated wealth compared to other Premier League owners...

1 . Brighton chairman Tony Bloom Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has guided the club superbly | Getty Images

2 . 20 Burnley - Alan Pace Estimated Net worth: £190 million. | Getty Images

3 . 19 Brentford – Matthew Benham Estimated Net worth: £210 million | Getty Images