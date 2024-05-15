Premier League clubs to vote on 'proposal to scrap VAR': What has Roberto De Zerbi said?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wolverhampton Wanderers has formally submitted a resolution to abolish the video assistant referee system next season.
The news was exclusively reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein this evening (Wednesday, May 15).
He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Premier League clubs to vote on proposal to scrap VAR from next season. Resolution formally submitted by Wolves to abolish system + will be on agenda at June 6 AGM.
“Any rule change needs 2/3s majority (14 of 20 members) to pass.”
VAR has become a divisive part of football since its introduction in the 2019-20 season.
Wolves have been one of the teams heavily impacted by poor VAR calls.
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi said earlier this season that England was the ‘only country where there is VAR you are not sure that the decision is right’.
He added: “In other countries you have to be sure 100 per cent that the decision the referee gives in right but in England it is not and I don’t understand."
The Italian, who has often been booked for protestations this season, was speaking after Brighton’s 1-1 draw against Sheffield United in November.
He added: “I’m honest and clear. I don’t like 80 per cent of referees in England but it is not a new thing. I don’t like the behaviour on the pitch but it’s not my job to ask them to change, I accept everything."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.