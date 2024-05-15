Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion will have the chance to vote on the future of VAR, after a fellow Premier League club proposed to scrap the controversial technology.

Wolverhampton Wanderers has formally submitted a resolution to abolish the video assistant referee system next season.

The news was exclusively reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein this evening (Wednesday, May 15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Premier League clubs to vote on proposal to scrap VAR from next season. Resolution formally submitted by Wolves to abolish system + will be on agenda at June 6 AGM.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi said earlier this season that England was the ‘only country where there is VAR you are not sure that the decision is right’.(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“Any rule change needs 2/3s majority (14 of 20 members) to pass.”

VAR has become a divisive part of football since its introduction in the 2019-20 season.

Wolves have been one of the teams heavily impacted by poor VAR calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi said earlier this season that England was the ‘only country where there is VAR you are not sure that the decision is right’.

He added: “In other countries you have to be sure 100 per cent that the decision the referee gives in right but in England it is not and I don’t understand."

The Italian, who has often been booked for protestations this season, was speaking after Brighton’s 1-1 draw against Sheffield United in November.