Premier League confirms new time and date for Brighton v Tottenham

The Premier League have confirmed the time and date for Brighton & Hove Albion's rearranged home game with Tottenham Hotspur.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 18th February 2022, 5:39 pm
Action from Brighton & Hove Albion's FA Cup fourth round defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. Picture by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Albion will welcome Spurs to the Amex on Wednesday, March 16. Kick-off will be at 7.30pm. The game has not been listed for television coverage.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Tottenham were due to visit the Seagulls on Sunday, December 12 but the fixture was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Spurs camp.

The two sides met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on February 5.

Spurs ran out 3-1 winners thanks to Harry Kane's double and a Solly March own goal. Yves Bissouma netted a consolation goal for Brighton.

BrightonPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurAlbionSeagulls