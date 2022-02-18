Premier League confirms new time and date for Brighton v Tottenham

Action from Brighton & Hove Albion's FA Cup fourth round defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. Picture by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Albion will welcome Spurs to the Amex on Wednesday, March 16. Kick-off will be at 7.30pm. The game has not been listed for television coverage.

Tottenham were due to visit the Seagulls on Sunday, December 12 but the fixture was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Spurs camp.

The two sides met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on February 5.