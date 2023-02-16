Premier League ‘dirtiest’ teams table: Where Brighton sit against the likes of, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham

Which club have received the most yellow and red cards this season?

Referee Anthony Taylor awards a yellow card to Ederson for time wasting during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium.

Elder statesmen many tell you its softer then it use to be, but England’s top flight remains one of the most physical and brutal leagues in the world.

Even with the addition of more rules to protect players and the recent instalment of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Premier League games are still renowned for their fierce, competitive atmospheres which normally result in a number of meaty tackles flying in from either side and the occasional handbags thrown between opposing players.

The days of headbutting and crowd kicks are gone, as are knee high tackles being waved away, but referee still dish out yellow and red cards for ruthless challenges on a regular basis.

23 yellow cards, 1 straight red

There have been an almighty 806 cards handed out in total so far this campaign. But which teams have been the worst culprits for heading into the referee’s book?

Ranked by the most ‘points’ collected - one for a yellow, three for a red via a second yellow, and five for a straight red - here are the dirtiest teams in the Premier League this term, from least to most.

31 yellow cards

31 yellow cards

26 yellow cards, 1 straight red

32 yellow cards

34 yellow cards

36 yellow cards

36 yellow cards

40 yellow cards

48 yellow cards

49 yellow cards

45 yellow cards, 2 second-yellow reds

47 yellow cards, 1 straight red

45 yellow cards, 1 second-yellow red, 1 straight red

49 yellow cards, 1 second-yellow red, 1 straight red

42 yellow cards, 3 straight reds