Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Premier League ‘dirtiest’ teams table: Where Brighton sit against the likes of, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham

Which club have received the most yellow and red cards this season?

By Frankie Elliott
2 hours ago
Referee Anthony Taylor awards a yellow card to Ederson for time wasting during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium.
Referee Anthony Taylor awards a yellow card to Ederson for time wasting during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium.

Elder statesmen many tell you its softer then it use to be, but England’s top flight remains one of the most physical and brutal leagues in the world.

Even with the addition of more rules to protect players and the recent instalment of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Premier League games are still renowned for their fierce, competitive atmospheres which normally result in a number of meaty tackles flying in from either side and the occasional handbags thrown between opposing players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The days of headbutting and crowd kicks are gone, as are knee high tackles being waved away, but referee still dish out yellow and red cards for ruthless challenges on a regular basis.

Most Popular
23 yellow cards, 1 straight red

There have been an almighty 806 cards handed out in total so far this campaign. But which teams have been the worst culprits for heading into the referee’s book?

Ranked by the most ‘points’ collected - one for a yellow, three for a red via a second yellow, and five for a straight red - here are the dirtiest teams in the Premier League this term, from least to most.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
31 yellow cards
31 yellow cards
26 yellow cards, 1 straight red
32 yellow cards
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
34 yellow cards
36 yellow cards
36 yellow cards
40 yellow cards
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
48 yellow cards
49 yellow cards
45 yellow cards, 2 second-yellow reds
47 yellow cards, 1 straight red
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
45 yellow cards, 1 second-yellow red, 1 straight red
49 yellow cards, 1 second-yellow red, 1 straight red
42 yellow cards, 3 straight reds
53 yellow cards, 1 straight red
Premier LeagueBrightonChelseaArsenalTottenham