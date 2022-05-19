Premier League final day: Supercomputer predicts the fate of Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Leeds and Burnley

Brighton and Hove Albion will be in action as they welcome West Ham United to the Amex Stadium.

It's been a season of progress for Graham Potter's team as they have achieved their highest ever Premier League points tally and will be gunning for their first ever top 10 finish.

Albion can still finish anywhere between 8th and 13th, a prize money difference of £11m.

But elsewhere it's going to be a nail biting conclusion as Man City and Liverpool compete for that top spot.

City welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad, where a win would seal the title and Liverpool face Wolves at Anfield.

Tottenham and Arsenal's battle for the top four spot goes to the final day with Antonio Conte's team at Norwich and the Gunners host Everton – who are safe from the drop after a stunning fightback to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Frank Lampard’s team were 2-0 down but second half goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed their win and Premier League safety to spark wild celebrations.

At the other end of the table, Leeds United, Burnley need points to ensure they avoid the drop. Burnley host Newcastle and Leeds travel to Brentford.

It's going to be a nerve-shredding finale for supporters and here the supercomputer at FiveThirtyEight has crunched the numbers and predicted the outcomes.

