All the latest fixture news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion fans are getting up to speed with changes to the Premier League fixture schedule for December and January.

Albion’s trip to Fulham is now on Thursday, December 5 (7.30pm) and will be live on Amazon Prime Video. This means Fabian Hurzeler’s men now visit Leicester City on Sunday December 8, kick off 2pm.

Their home game with Crystal Palace has been rescheduled to Monday, December 16 at 8pm and will be live on Sky Sports. However, the match will be switched to Sunday 15 December at 2pm should either club advance to the Carabao Cup fifth round, with ties scheduled to be played that week. Brighton host Liverpool in the fourth round on Wednesday, October 30 and Palace travel to Aston Villa, also on October 30.

Brighton's head coach Fabian Hurzeler has the Seagulls to sixth in the Premier League

Albion’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Amex will now be on Friday, December 27, kick off 7.30pm and will be live on Amazon Prime Video. Their game at Aston Villa will now be on Monday, December 30, kick off 7.45pm.

Brighton’s first home game of 2025 against Arsenal on Saturday, January 4 will kick off at 5.30pm and will be shown by Sky Sports.

The Albion then face Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Thursday, January 16, kick off 7.30pm live on TNT Sports. This bumps back their trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United to Sunday 19 January (2pm).

December fixtures: December 5 (7.30pm): Fulham (a); December 8 (2pm): Leicester (a); December 16 (8pm): Crystal Palace (h); December 21 (3pm): West Ham (a); December 27 (7.30pm): Brentford (h); December 30 (7.45pm): Aston Villa (a).

January fixtures: January 4 (5.30pm): Arsenal (h); January 16 (7.30pm: Ipswich (a); January 19 (2pm): Man United (a); January 25 (3pm): Everton (h).