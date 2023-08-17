Premier League fixture changes: New dates revealed for Brighton, Liverpool and Fulham

Brighton and Hove Albion will have two Premier League fixtures rescheduled for next month

Albion’s Premier League home game with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has been selected for live TV broadcast. It will now be shown on Sky Sports on Sunday, October 8, kick off 2pm.

The Amex fixture against Fulham has also been moved and will now take place Sunday, October 29, kick off 2pm. This change has been made because of Brighton’s participation in the Europa League the previous Thursday.

Brighton got their season off to a fine start last Saturday thanks to their 4-1 win against newly-promoted Luton Town. The Seagulls will look to maintain that form as they travel to Wolves this Saturday. Wolves narrowly lost their opening match of the season 1-0 against Man United at Old Trafford.

Saturday’s trip to Molineux holds good memories for Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma who scored his first goal for the club in their 3-2 victory over Wolves last season.