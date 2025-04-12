Premier League gives official rulings on two Brighton vs Leicester incidents

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 12th Apr 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 16:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Premier League Match Centre had their say after VAR overturned a handball incident during the Brighton vs Leicester game (Saturday, April 12).

As Brighton played Leicester City in a Premier League fixture, there were shouts for handball in the 27th minute.

Adingra went to strike the ball, which touched the hand of Conor Coady. Referee Darren Bond waved it off, but VAR intervened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton were awarded the penalty, with Joao Pedro firing it home.

Joao Pedro scores another penalty for Brighton. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)Joao Pedro scores another penalty for Brighton. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Joao Pedro scores another penalty for Brighton. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The Premier League Match Centre released a statement on the handball incident.

The statement read: “VAR checked the referee’s call of no penalty for a possible handball by Coady – and deemed that he made a deliberate movement towards the ball with his arm.

"Therefore recommended an on-field review. The referee then awarded a penalty to Brighton.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was another incident in favour of Brighton in the 51st minute.

The Premier League Match Centre released a statement on this incident. The statement read: “VAR checked the referee’s call of no penalty to Brighton for a challenge by Thomas on O’Riley – and deemed there was a sustained pull on O’Riley and recommended an on-field review.

"The referee overturned the original decision and awarded a penalty to Brighton.”

Related topics:BrightonVARPremier LeagueLeicester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice