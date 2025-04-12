Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Premier League Match Centre had their say after VAR overturned a handball incident during the Brighton vs Leicester game (Saturday, April 12).

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Brighton played Leicester City in a Premier League fixture, there were shouts for handball in the 27th minute.

Adingra went to strike the ball, which touched the hand of Conor Coady. Referee Darren Bond waved it off, but VAR intervened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton were awarded the penalty, with Joao Pedro firing it home.

Joao Pedro scores another penalty for Brighton. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The Premier League Match Centre released a statement on the handball incident.

The statement read: “VAR checked the referee’s call of no penalty for a possible handball by Coady – and deemed that he made a deliberate movement towards the ball with his arm.

"Therefore recommended an on-field review. The referee then awarded a penalty to Brighton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was another incident in favour of Brighton in the 51st minute.

The Premier League Match Centre released a statement on this incident. The statement read: “VAR checked the referee’s call of no penalty to Brighton for a challenge by Thomas on O’Riley – and deemed there was a sustained pull on O’Riley and recommended an on-field review.

"The referee overturned the original decision and awarded a penalty to Brighton.”