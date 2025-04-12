Premier League gives official rulings on two Brighton vs Leicester incidents
As Brighton played Leicester City in a Premier League fixture, there were shouts for handball in the 27th minute.
Adingra went to strike the ball, which touched the hand of Conor Coady. Referee Darren Bond waved it off, but VAR intervened.
Brighton were awarded the penalty, with Joao Pedro firing it home.
The Premier League Match Centre released a statement on the handball incident.
The statement read: “VAR checked the referee’s call of no penalty for a possible handball by Coady – and deemed that he made a deliberate movement towards the ball with his arm.
"Therefore recommended an on-field review. The referee then awarded a penalty to Brighton.”
There was another incident in favour of Brighton in the 51st minute.
The Premier League Match Centre released a statement on this incident. The statement read: “VAR checked the referee’s call of no penalty to Brighton for a challenge by Thomas on O’Riley – and deemed there was a sustained pull on O’Riley and recommended an on-field review.
"The referee overturned the original decision and awarded a penalty to Brighton.”
