Premier League highest paid managers: Where Graham Potter ranks compared to David Moyes, Patrick Viera, Antonio Conte, Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter had an impressive campaign in the Premier League

Brighton finished ninth this campaign with a record points haul of 51 from 38 top flight matches.

Potter had the Seagulls well drilled this term and they punched above their weight as they recorded memorable victories against established Premier League giants such as Arsenal, Tottenham and also Manchester United – who they walloped 4-0 in their penultimate home match of the season.

Albion are very easy on the high, they play an attractive brand of football and also have plenty of energy in their midfield with the likes of Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Enock Mwepu and also Moises Caicedo.

Tariq Lamptey and Marc Cucurella offer pace and flair on the flanks and towards the latter half of the season, they started to hit the target more often as Danny Welbeck found some form and fitness.

Potter shaped and moulded his team in impressive fashion but he also utilised his squad extremely well at key moments and improved and gained the maximum from almost every player.

Even in the tough times this season, during a painful six match unbeaten run, the head coach remained calm and kept his squad motivated and they came powering back to finish the campaign on high.