Premier League issue official statement after Brighton vs Newcastle incident
Referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot on 57 minutes as Newcastle substitute Anthony Gordon tangled with Brighton substitute Tariq Lamptey.
Gordon tumbled into the box but the initial contact appeared to be outside the penalty area.
Video Assistant Referee Andy Madley checked the footage and the decision was correctly overturned and a freekick was awarded to the Magpies, which ultimately came to nothing.
The Premier League Matchday Centre posted: “#BHANEW – 57’ VAR OVERTURN. VAR checked the referee’s call of penalty for the challenge by Lamptey on Gordon and recommended that play restarted with a Newcastle free kick as the contact was outside the penalty area.”
Just moments later Joe Willock went down theatrically in the box as Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke lunged in. The Dutch defender appeared to miss Willock but once again Pawson pointed to the spot.
The match official was then sent to the screen and after a second look Pawson said no penalty and Willock was booked for simulation.
At the time of both incidents Brighton were winning 1-0 thanks to a first half effort from former Newcastle man Yankuba Minteh.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.