Premier League issue statement after VAR shambles for Southampton at Brighton
Southampton were furious after being denied a priceless victory by a controversial VAR decision in a 1-1 draw at Brighton.
Flynn Downes had just cancelled out Kaoru Mitoma’s opener when Cameron Archer converted a cross from Saints substitute Ryan Fraser.
A VAR check of more than four minutes eventually decided Archer was onside but then penalised Adam Armstrong, who was offside but did not touch the ball, for interfering with play.
It meant Saints, still rock bottom of the Premier League, had to settle for a first away point of the season.
A point was enough to lift Brighton up to second, however, level on points and goal difference with Manchester City.
"The referee's call of no goal was checked and confirmed by the VAR,” the Premier League wrote on the Match Centre X account. “As Armstrong was in an offside position and deemed to be impacting [Brighton goalkeeper Bart] Verbruggen's ability to play the ball."
