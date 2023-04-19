Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
28 minutes ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
1 hour ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
1 hour ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
2 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
4 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform

Premier League makes major decision that impacts Tottenham and Brighton

Tottenham and Brighton have been fined £100,000 each following the touchline brawl between the two benches in the recent Premier League game.

By Derren Howard
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST
Pervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts with Cristian Stellini, Interim Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, before the latter is sent off during the Premier League matchPervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts with Cristian Stellini, Interim Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, before the latter is sent off during the Premier League match
Pervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts with Cristian Stellini, Interim Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, before the latter is sent off during the Premier League match

An ill-tempered match, that saw interim Spurs boss Cristian Stellini and Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi clash before kick-off, flared up in the second half with a mass confrontation between staff from both dugouts.

That led to Stellini, who appeared an innocent bystander, and De Zerbi being sent to the stands and both clubs have now been fined by the Football Association.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An FA statement read: “Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion have been fined £100,000 each for a mass confrontation that occurred during their Premier League match on Saturday 8 April.

Most Popular

“Both clubs admitted they failed to ensure their benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and did not behave in a way which is proper during the 58th minute.

“An independent regulatory commission imposed their fines following a subsequent hearing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tottenham’s 2-1 win was shrouded in controversy as Brighton had two goals disallowed and two strong penalty appeals waved away, with the PGMOL chief Howard Webb having to apologise for errors after the game.

Related topics:BrightonTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball Association