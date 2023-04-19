Tottenham and Brighton have been fined £100,000 each following the touchline brawl between the two benches in the recent Premier League game.

Pervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts with Cristian Stellini, Interim Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, before the latter is sent off during the Premier League match

An ill-tempered match, that saw interim Spurs boss Cristian Stellini and Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi clash before kick-off, flared up in the second half with a mass confrontation between staff from both dugouts.

That led to Stellini, who appeared an innocent bystander, and De Zerbi being sent to the stands and both clubs have now been fined by the Football Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An FA statement read: “Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion have been fined £100,000 each for a mass confrontation that occurred during their Premier League match on Saturday 8 April.

“Both clubs admitted they failed to ensure their benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and did not behave in a way which is proper during the 58th minute.

“An independent regulatory commission imposed their fines following a subsequent hearing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad