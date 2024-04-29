Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom has seen his team slip from third to 12th in the Premier League this termBrighton's chairman Tony Bloom has seen his team slip from third to 12th in the Premier League this term
Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom has seen his team slip from third to 12th in the Premier League this term

Premier League merit payments: A major reduction for Brighton but Bournemouth, Tottenham and Aston Villa to cash in

All the latest news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 29th Apr 2024, 13:39 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 14:18 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion’s poor recent run of form could cost them millions.

The Seagulls are without a win in six matches after slipping to a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Lying third in the Premier League when they won the reverse fixture at the end of September, Brighton are now down to 12th.

Last term Brighton enjoyed a record sixth placed finish in the top flight and qualified for the Europa League. The lofty position saw them bank around £46m in Premier League merit payments but that could drasticly reduce this term as each position is worth around £3.1m. Here's what Brighton and their Premier League rivals are on track to bank – based on their current league position and last season's merit payments.

£62.3million

1. Arsenal

£62.3million Photo: BEN STANSALL

£59.1m

2. Man City

£59.1m Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

£56m

3. Liverpool

£56m Photo: Mike Hewitt

£52.9m

4. Aston Villa

£52.9m Photo: DARREN STAPLES

