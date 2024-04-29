Premier League merit payments: A major reduction for Brighton but Bournemouth, Tottenham and Aston Villa to cash in

Lying third in the Premier League when they won the reverse fixture at the end of September, Brighton are now down to 12th.

Last term Brighton enjoyed a record sixth placed finish in the top flight and qualified for the Europa League. The lofty position saw them bank around £46m in Premier League merit payments but that could drasticly reduce this term as each position is worth around £3.1m. Here's what Brighton and their Premier League rivals are on track to bank – based on their current league position and last season's merit payments.