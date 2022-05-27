Premier League merit payments: The stunning amounts Brighton, West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal and Crystal Palace will receive this season

Albion achieved their highest ever finish in the Premier League in ninth as they ended on 51 points from 38 matches.

They went into the last match of the season against West Ham knowing they could finish anywhere between 13 and eighth - which was a difference of £11m in prizemoney.

The Seagulls powered to a 3-1 victory against David Moyes' West Ham team at the Amex Stadium as they ended their campaign in fine style in front of their home support.

Albion midfielder Solly March said: “If you’d said ten or 12 games ago that we’d be in this position, with 51 points, we’d have snapped your hand off, or people would have laughed at us, but it’s all down to the effort and hard work that everyone’s put in – it’s all come together.

"Ninth in the Premier League, with some of the teams we’ve finished above, is a great achievement.

“Once you get that run it’s a lot easier to get into your rhythm and build your confidence.

"Before that it was a bit stop-start so it was hard for me to get into the games, but it’s been a good end to the season.”

Every club in the Premier League are given a ‘merit payment’ based on where you finish in the league and here, we take a look at the estimated ‘merit payments’ for each club this season:

1. Manchester City Manchester City finished 1st this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that will net them £43,287,000 in merit payments. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Liverpool finished 2nd this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that will net them £41,122,650 in merit payments. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Chelsea finished 3rd this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that will net them £38,958,300 in merit payments. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur finished 4th this season. Based on last season’s Premier League payments, that would net them between £36,793,950 in merit payments. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales