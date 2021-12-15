Marcelo Bielsa is under pressure after Leeds' 7-0 loss at Man City

Premier League news: Marcelo Bielsa sees job odds slashed at Leeds United as Brighton's rivals plot a way out of trouble

The festive period is often a tense time for Premier League managers as clubs assess their positions heading into the new year

By Derren Howard
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 2:39 pm

Newcastle, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Man United, Aston Villa, Watford and Norwich have already changed their manager this season and certain bosses will be feeling the pressure after a tough first half of the season.

Rafa Benitez remains the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League Manager to Go according to Bet VictorHowever, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has seen his odds considerably shortened following a crushing 7-0 defeat to Manchester City last night. Bielsa’s odds have changed dramatically and many are wondering what they future holds for Leeds' much-loved Argentine.

1. Rafa Benitez

The Everton boss is favourite to leave next at 8/13

2. Marcelo Bielsa

The Leeds boss is 5/1

3. Ralph Hasenhuttl 8/1

The Saints boss is 8/1

4. Claudio Ranieri

Every Watford boss should be called an interim...Ranieri is 6/1

