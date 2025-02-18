Premier League confirm official decision for Southampton v Brighton clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton head to St Mary's Stadium for their latest Premier League match this weekend.

The officiating team for the Brighton’s short trip to Hampshire has been confirmed with Darren Bond taking charge of his first Brighton match of the season.

Brighton are in good spirits after making light work of Chelsea last week, beating them 3-0. It was the second time in eight days they had beaten the Blues after also knocking them out of the FA Cup, setting up a fifth round tie away at Newcastle United next week.

Southampton are out of all cup competitions are battling to avoid relegation. They are on nine points and need either a win or three draws to avoid the worst ever points return in the league which is 11 points Derby registered in the 2007/2008 season. They suffered a defeat to in-form Bournemouth last time out but an away win at Ipswich Town will give them a little bit of confidence.

Southampton v Brighton referee confirmed

Darren Bond is the referee and he will be assisted by Marc Perry and Natalie Aspinall with Sam Barrott the fourth official. Darren England is the video assistant referee and he will be supported by Scott Ledger.

Bond hails from Lancashire and has overseen 17 matches this season, mainly in the Premier League. His most recent match was Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Leyton Orient in the FA Cup in which he gave out three yellow cards.

This is the first time this season that Bond will take charge of a Seagulls match. Bond has overseen two Saints matches this season, one being their win against Everton on penalties in the Carabao Cup and then the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in December. His record this season is 72 yellow cards, three reds and four penalties awarded.

This will be the ninth time that Bond has officiated a Brighton match in his career. Most of the times he was in charge was when Brighton were in the Championship. When he has officiated, Brighton have only lost once, a 4-1 defeat to Cardiff City in February 2016. Bond was last the man in the middle for a Brighton match in April 2023 for the 2-0 win against Bournemouth.

Southampton v Brighton team news

Igor Julio will play no part as he is out for the campaign with a hamstring injury. Ferdi Kadioglu had surgery on his toe for an injury he picked up in November but he is still a couple of weeks off a return.

James Milner is still sidelined with a hamstring problem that he suffered during the first few weeks of the season. Jason Steele had surgery on his shoulder and is still out for a few weeks.

Pervis Estupinan is doubtful as he contends with a muscular problem. Solly March is in a similar position, though he was back in training last week. Lewis Dunk didn't play against Chelsea because of a rib injury but was spotted back in the gym doing some work.

Adam Lallana who played for Brighton for four years may miss out against playing against his former club. He's got a problem his hamstring, but that only makes him doubtful. Jack Stephens and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are also doubtful. Flynn Downes is likely to be unavailable as well as Ryan Fraser and Ross Stewart.