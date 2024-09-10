Arsenal’s England star Declan Rice received the first red of his career against Brighton

The Premier League’s Key Match Incidents Panel ruled referee Chris Kavanagh was correct to send-off Declan Rice during Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal just prior to the international break.

The panel, which was set-up to review key refereeing decisions from the Premier League on a weekly basis, concluded Rice was correctly dismissed.

The Arsenal ace, who had previously been booked for a first half foul on Brighton defender Joel Veltman, later nudged the ball away from Veltman as he prepared to take a free-kick in the 49th minute.

It’s the first time Rice has ever received a red card but the panel stated his actions were "clear, deliberate and impactful". The decision to back Kavanagh’s call at the Emirates was unanimous. "Rice knows what he's doing – it's a gentle touch, but once the referee sees it he has no choice."

Arsenal were 1-0 up at the time after Kai Havertz's strike goal but Brighton ‘s Joao Pedro earned the Seagulls a point in north London.

The panel is independent and consists of three former players or coaches, one Premier League representative and one from the Professional Game Match Officials Board, the referees' body.

Speaking after the match Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “I was amazed. Amazed, amazed, amazed because of how inconsistent decisions can be.

Declan Rice of Arsenal clashes with Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion before being shown a second yellow card

“In the first half, there are two incidents and nothing happens. Then, in a non-critical area, the ball hits Declan, he turns around, he doesn’t see the player coming and he touches the ball.

“By law, he can make that call, but then by law he needs to make the next call, which is red card so we play 10 vs 10. This is what amazed me. At this level it’s amazing.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler countered: "For me, clear red card. He shoots the ball away. It is wasting time.

"I think there are no two opinions. You can't compare I think these two situations. The first with Joel, it is clear. It is a free-kick so it is a static situation. The other is much more like a dynamic situation. It was not even clear out (of play), so he tried to keep the ball in the game.

"Please, never compare these two situations because in football two situations never are the same. We can’t compare these situations."