Brighton and Hove Albion started their Premier League campaign with a fine 4-1 victory against newly promoted Luton Town – but where are they tipped to finish this term compared to their rivals?

It was an impressive display from the Seagulls as they started Premier League life without star midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, who have moved to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

Roberto De Zerbi's team – who finished sixth last term and qualified for the Europa League – have been quite active in the transfer market to help cushion the blow of losing their talented South American duo.

The experienced James Milner and Mo Dahoud both made their Premier League debuts, as did the record £30m signing Joao Pedro. All three impressed against the Hatters and will likely play key roles this term.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi guided his team to sixth in the Premier League last season

Attacking ace Simon Adingra also looked sharp from the bench as the Ivorian arrived in pre-season following his successful loan at Union SG last term.

Albion are also expected to use the £115m Caicedo money to further add to their squad before the transfer window closes on September 1.

De Zerbi hopes to have his team flying high once more and competing with the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle, Man United, Man City and Liverpool for those top six places.

Following matchday one, statistic experts Opta crunched the data to predict the most likely finishing position.Here's where Brighton and their top flight rivals are tipped to finish…

1st: Man City, 2nd: Arsenal, 3rd: Liverpool, 4th: Man United, 5th: Newcastle United, 6th: Chelsea, 7th: Brighton, 8th: Tottenham Hotspur, 9th: Aston Villa, 10th: Brentford;