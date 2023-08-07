Brighton and Hove Albion and their Premier League rivals will kick-off their top flight campaigns this weekend – but where are they tipped finish?

Brighton kick-off with a step into the unknown as they take on newly-promoted Luton Town at the American Express Stadium on August 12. It’s a fresh start for Roberto De Zerbi’s men as they look to compete in the Premier League, the Europa League, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

The Seagulls impressed last year as they finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history. The club’s profile has certainly risen in recent months and it has helped them to attract a few new players during this summer’s transfer window.

Defender Igor Julio arrived for around £15m from Fiorentina and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen signed from Anderlecht for £16m. Midfielders James Milner and Mo Dahoud were signed on free transfers after their stints at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

The club also smashed their transfer record as they brought in Joao Pedro for £30m from the Watford and the Brazilian has been highly impressive during pre-season. Brighton are also in advanced talks with Ajax for attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who is expected to join for £35m and could as yet feature in the first league match of the season against Luton.

The main outgoing has been Alexis Mac Allister as the Argentina World Cup winner signed for Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m, while Chelsea continue their pursuit of Albion’s star midfielder Moises Caicedo. So far the Blues have offered £80m but Brighton are holding out for £100m.

De Zerbi’s team have shown glimpses of encouraging form in pre-season and here – based on the latest title odds from Oddschecker – is where they are expected to finish this term, compared with Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham and the rest of their Premier League rivals.

1st Man City 5/6. 2nd Arsenal 5/1. 3rd Liverpool 8/1. 4 Man United 11/1. 5 Chelsea 18/1. 6 Newcastle 25/1. 7 Tottenham 50/1. 8 Brighton 125/1. 9 Aston Villa 175/1. 10 Brentford 750/1.