Brighton and Hove Albion will take on Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium today

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is still searching for his first win since replacing Graham Potter, who departed for Chelsea last week. The Italian faces a daunting task against City who are looking to hit back following their loss at Liverpool last weekend.

Managerless Aston Villa must get quickly back on the horse as another Premier League weekend rolls around. Focus will also be on the continuing battle between Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the table, while there is a big match at the bottom as Leicester travel to Wolves.

Ahead of the next round of Premier League games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to provide the most likely outcome in every game.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Home win9%, Draw 14%, Away win77%

Everton v Crystal Palace: Home win 38%, Draw 28%, Away win 34%

Man City v Brighton: Home win 74%, Draw16%, Away win 10%

Chelsea v Man United: Home win 50%, Draw 24%, Away win 26%

Aston Villa v Brentford: Home win 46%, Draw 26%, Away win 29%

Southampton v Arsenal: Home win19%, Draw 22%, Away win 59%

Wolves v Leicester: Home win 40%, Draw27%, Away win 33%

Leeds v Fulham: Home win 50%, Draw 24%, Away win 26%

Tottenham v Newcastle: Home win 52%, Draw 24%, Away win 24%

West Ham v Bournemouth: Home win 60%, Draw 24%, Away win16%

Today’s Premier League talking points

Seagulls test for City

After the rancour and frustration of last weekend’s defeat by Liverpool at Anfield, City must refocus and try to get back to winning ways against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

The Liverpool loss followed the Champions League draw with Copenhagen, making it a very rare goalless double for Pep Guardiola’s side.

They go into the weekend four points behind Arsenal, who travel to Southampton on Sunday.

Villa move on from Gerrard?

As Steven Gerrard licks his wounds following the end of his unsuccessful tenure at Villa Park, the Midlanders face a big match against Brentford on Sunday.

Thursday’s 3-0 loss at Fulham proved the final straw, with Gerrard overseeing just two wins from 11 Premier League games this season.

Goals have proved particularly hard to come by, with Villa finding the net just seven times in the league, while they have shipped five goals in their last two matches.

If they do not change course sharply, they will find themselves in the bottom three sooner rather than later.

Do one Ron

Manchester United produced arguably their best performance of the season in beating Tottenham 2-0 on Wednesday but the result was overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo marching off down the tunnel before the final whistle.

He will not be part of the squad for Saturday’s big match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and there will be further speculation about his future at the club.

Boss Erik ten Hag will hope his decisive action will mean there is no disruption to United’s top-four push.

Marsch on

Having seen off Gerrard at Villa, will Fulham do the same to Jesse Marsch at Leeds?

The Whites’ excellent start to the season is now a distant memory, with Thursday’s 2-0 defeat at Leicester making it only two points from their last seven games.

The travelling fans let Marsch know their feelings at the end of the game and a home defeat on Saturday would surely test the board’s resolve to back the American.

Foxes climbing

Thursday’s victory over Leeds has shifted the landscape again for Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who can lift the pressure further from his shoulders with a positive result against Wolves on Sunday.

From being bottom of the table earlier this week, victory would give the Foxes a very good chance of climbing out of the relegation zone.