Premier League prize money table: The staggering amount Brighton, Man City, Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Leeds United earned this season

Pep Guardiola saw his team comeback from 2-0 down against Aston Villa to seal the Premier league title

Man City sealed the title but had to comeback from 2-0 against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

Tension had grown as the first half went on at the Etihad Stadium and the away end erupted in the 37th minute.

A fine cross from Lucas Digne was met by fellow full-back Matty Cash, whose bullet head rocked City as Villa took a 1-0 lead.

City laid siege to the Villa goal but were failing to create anything, with the visitors stunning the Etihad Stadium again in the 69th minute.

Rodri was all too easily beaten in the air by Ollie Watkins, who flicked on to Coutinho and the former Liverpool star struck low past a statuesque Ederson.

But, just like last weekend at West Ham, City recovered from two goals down to level.

Raheem Sterling crossed for fellow substitute Ilkay Gundogan to head home in the 76th minute and Rodri scored a stunning daisy-cutter from 20 yards just two minutes later to make it 2-2.

City turned things around in the 82nd minute as Kevin De Bruyne drove a low cross to the far post for Gundogan to tap home as the Etihad Stadium rocked to its foundations.

Liverpool won 3-1 against Wolves to finish second.

Tottenham won the race for the final Champions League spot as they thrashed relegated Norwich 5-0 and Arsenal ended fifth - despite their 5-1 win against Everton.

At the bottom Leeds survived by the skin of their teeth thanks to a 2-1 win at Brentford and Burnley's 2-1 loss to Newcastle.

The prize money for the Premier League includes television and broadcasting revenue at the close of each season and the higher in the table they finish, the more money they receive.

The prize money is dived into equal share, facilities, international TV rights, commercial revenue and merit share.

The merit payment is based on league position.