Premier League prize money table: The staggering amount Brighton, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Tottenham are on track to earn

Brighton are fresh from their 4-0 victory against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium and are currently ninth in the table.

Albion have a best ever 47 points - surpassing their previous best of 41 - and have two matches left to play against Leeds United (a) and West Ham at home.

Albion fans will be hoping to finish above their rivals Crystal Palace who are currently 11th on 44 points but they have played a game fewer than Brighton.

Brighton could yet end up anywhere between eighth and 14th position and head coach Graham Potter also stated the difference in prize money can be £13m – a huge incentive for a club that operates on one of the smaller budgets in the top flight.

Potter said: "Absolutely there’s something to play for,” Potter said. “You get the old 'well, they're not really playing for anything,’ Apart from the £13 million prize money for the club!”

The prize money for the Premier League includes television and broadcasting revenue at the close of each season and the higher in the table they finish, the more money they receive.

The prize money is dived into equal share, facilities, international TV rights, commercial revenue and merit share.

The merit payment is based on league position.

But how does this compare to what they received previously and how does it compare with what their Premier League rivals will receive?

1. Manchester City total prize money: £153.9 million Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

2. Liverpool £153.5 million Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales

3. Chelsea £150.9 million Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

4. Arsenal £148.3 million Photo: David Price Photo Sales