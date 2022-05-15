Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter insists his team still have plenty of incentive to finish the Premier league season strongly

Premier League prize money table: The staggering amount Brighton, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Tottenham are on track to earn

Brighton and Hove Albion face Leeds United at Elland Road today aiming for a top 10 finish in the Premier League - but how much prize money will they earn compared to their rivals?

By Derren Howard
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 11:42 am

Brighton are fresh from their 4-0 victory against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium and are currently ninth in the table.

Albion have a best ever 47 points - surpassing their previous best of 41 - and have two matches left to play against Leeds United (a) and West Ham at home.

Albion fans will be hoping to finish above their rivals Crystal Palace who are currently 11th on 44 points but they have played a game fewer than Brighton.

Brighton could yet end up anywhere between eighth and 14th position and head coach Graham Potter also stated the difference in prize money can be £13m – a huge incentive for a club that operates on one of the smaller budgets in the top flight.

Potter said: "Absolutely there’s something to play for,” Potter said. “You get the old 'well, they're not really playing for anything,’ Apart from the £13 million prize money for the club!”

The prize money for the Premier League includes television and broadcasting revenue at the close of each season and the higher in the table they finish, the more money they receive.

The prize money is dived into equal share, facilities, international TV rights, commercial revenue and merit share.

The merit payment is based on league position.

But how does this compare to what they received previously and how does it compare with what their Premier League rivals will receive?

1. Manchester City

total prize money: £153.9 million

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales

2. Liverpool

£153.5 million

Photo: BEN STANSALL

Photo Sales

3. Chelsea

£150.9 million

Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales

4. Arsenal

£148.3 million

Photo: David Price

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueBrightonLeeds UnitedGraham PotterElland Road
Next Page
Page 1 of 5