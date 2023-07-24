NationalWorldTV
Premier League release remarkable Mykhailo Mudryk footage from Chelsea 4-3 Brighton in Philadelphia

Mykhailo Mudryk impressed for Chelsea as they enjoyed a thrilling 4-3 pre-season victory against 10-man Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series.
By Derren Howard
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST

In was an entertaining pre-season clash in front of 65,128 fans watching at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium.

Danny Welbeck had put Brighton in front on 13 minutes but Christopher Nkunku levelled soon after with a smark close range finish.

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke saw red on the hour when he clattered Cesare Casadei and the Blues took full advantage.

The lively Mudryk’s blasted home an emphatic half volley and Conor Gallagher made it 3-1 from close range. Nicolas Jackson expertly made it four for Mauricio Pochettino's team but Brighton, inspired by Joao Pedro, fought back. Pedro netted from the spot and then teed-up Deniz Undav to make it 4-3.

Mudryk was delighted to net his first goal since his £88m arrival at Stamford Bridge. "I enjoyed that one," He said to Premier League Productions. "When I shot, I didn’t think about anything, I just practice this stuff on the training pitch a lot and this came from training."

Mudryk and Pedro helped light-up a thrilling match to kick-off of the Summer Series and Premier League sent-out this tweet to demonstrate just how rapid Chelsea's Ukrainian is after a burst of speed down the left flank.

