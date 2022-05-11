Premier League relegation: Data experts deliver Leeds United, Everton and Burnley forecast as Brighton have major say at Elland Road

Albion have enjoyed a decent a decent run of form and will arrive at Elland Road fresh from their 4-0 victory against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium last weekend.

Leeds however will be a completely different challenge as Jesse Marsch’s strugglers will be fighting for their survival following their 2-1 loss at Arsenal.

It is expected to be a heated atmosphere at Elland Road as defeat for the Whites could see them drop back to the Championship after just two seasons in the top flight.

Leeds were in action against Chelsea in midweek and Everton – who have won their last two – were at already relegated Watford.

On Sunday Everton welcome Brentford while Burnley host Aston Villa.

It’s sets up a pulsating weekend of football as the battle to avoid the drop.

Leeds will be without Luke Ayling for their remaining three fixtures following his red card against Arsenal but Patrick Bamford could be ready to face Brighton as he attempts to recover from injury.

The Seagulls – who are currently ninth – will also have plenty to play for as they look to secure a place in the top 10 of the Premier League for the first time in their history

Here, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions and where Brighton and Hove Albion will finish in the Premier League table when it comes to its conclusion on May 22.

1. Manchester City - Champions Manchester City took full advantage of Liverpool’s slip-up on Saturday evening as they demolished Newcastle United 5-0 on Sunday to leave them clear favourites for the title. Chances of winning the Premier League = 86%. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Hopes of a quadruple aren’t over just yet, however, they have been severely dented by this weekend's results. Chances of winning the Premier League = 14%. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. Chelsea The Blues threw away a two-goal lead against Wolves on Saturday as their league season looks like petering out. The FA Cup is their only chance of silverware this season. Chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 99%. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

4. Arsenal The North London Derby takes place this week as both teams harbour great Champions League ambitions. The Gunners have been made favourites to take the last qualifying spot. Chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 77%. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales