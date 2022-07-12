Premier League replica shirt price comparison: The staggering amount Brighton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea charge fans this season

Treating yourself to your team’s new shirt for the season is a special moment for many football fans. But with the cost of the living continuing to rise, is it a luxury that many will now think twice about?

As each season passes, football shirts become more expensive and for some Premier League sides, fans can expect to pay more than £100 for a new shirt this season.

Sussex World have looked at how much are each club is charging for a standard adult shirt this season and where Brighton and Hove Albion rank compared to the rest of the Premier League.

Here, using data provided by CasinoGuide, we’ve ranked each club from the ones that are charging the least for a new strip top next season, to the sides that are charging the most.

1. Brentford The standard adult Brentford shirt made by Umbro will reportedly cost supporters, on average, £49. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. Brighton & Hove Albion The standard adult Brighton and Hove Albion shirt made by Nike will reportedly cost supporters, on average, £52. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales

3. Wolves The standard adult Wolves shirt made by Castore will reportedly cost supporters, on average, £55. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Southampton The standard adult Southampton shirt made by Hummel will reportedly cost supporters, on average, £55. Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales