Premier League rules will block Brighton star from featuring against Leicester City

Defender’s absence is another chance for Brighton’s January arrival

Brighton will be without their key defender Jan Paul van Hecke for this Saturday’s clash against relegation-bound Leicester City at the Amex Stadium.

Van Hecke has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler’s team this term with 28 starts from 29 appearances so far.

The Netherlands international will however be unavailable to face Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Foxes this weekend after his his dismissal in the painful 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Referee Anthony Taylor shows a red card to Brighton's Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke during the Premier League match at Crystal Palace

Van Hecke was booked in the first half at Selhurst Park and then received a second yellow – with a subsequent red card – after his late challenge on Palace’s Daichi Kamada deep in injury time. Palace’s Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guehi were also sent-off during a feisty clash at Selhurst Park.

It’s the first time the 24-year-old has been sent-off for the Seagulls this season. He will now serve a one-match ban and will be available for selection once more for Brighton’s trip to Brentford on April 19.

It’s a blow for Hurzeler as the head coach is already without injured defenders Tariq Lamptey (ankle), Joel Veltman (ankle), Adam Webster (hamstring), Igor Julio (hamstring).

Van Hecke on the sidelines

A statement on the Premier League said: “Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guehi along with Brighton & Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke were all sent off for two bookable offences in their encounter at Selhurst Park.

“None of them have been previously sent off in a Category 1 competition this season.

“The Palace pair will miss the trip to Manchester City, their first match of Matchweek 32, but will be available for the second game away to Newcastle United.

“Van Hecke is set to miss Brighton's Matchweek 32 meeting with Leicester City and is next available in Matchweek 33 against Brentford.”

The loss at Palace was Albion’s third straight defeat in all-competitions following their FA Cup quarter-final exit to Nottingham Forest and a 3-0 Premier League defeat to an impressive Aston Villa.

Brighton though are ninth in the table and still in the hunt for European football with eight top flight matches remaining. A win against Leicester this Saturday at the Amex Stadium feels like a must.

Opportunity for Cashin

Van Hecke’s suspension could see defender Eiran Cashin make his first start for the Seagulls following his £9m January switch from Derby County. Cashin had a tricky start to life at Brighton as a second half substitute in the 3-0 loss to Villa.

"It's not easy to come into the game as a sub, especially as a centre-back,” Hurzeler said. “Then of course, he looked a bit unlucky in a personal duel, but overall he made a good impression and it's about us helping him.

“One of the values of this club is to always support the players and we will support Cashin. We will give him the environment where he can improve.

"We'll give him the time where he can adapt and we will give him also the support he needs. That's what we will do with all of our players. And that's what we will do with Cashin as well.”