Premier League ruling gives Burnley a major relegation boost ahead of Brighton

Brighton’s next opponents Burnley were thrown a relegation lifeline ahead of Saturday’s clash against Brighton.

Burnley’s relegation rivals Everton have been given an additional two-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The Toffees have already been hit by a six-point sanction this season relating to breaching PSR in the period up to the 2021-22 season.

Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans following the match against Everton last week

Everton have now been hit by a further punishment for the three-year cycle to 2022-23, dropping them one spot to 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

Burnley are currently second bottom in the league standings on 19 points, with Luton just above on 25 points. Nottingham Forest – who also had a points deduction earlier this season – are fourth from bottom on 25, with Everton now 16th with 27 points.

The Premier League said in a statement: “An independent commission has given an immediate two-point deduction to Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSRs) for the period ending season 2022/23.

“The independent commission reaffirmed the principle that any breach of the PSRs is significant and justifies, indeed requires, a sporting sanction.”

Everton plan to appeal against the decision. “The club and its legal representatives have begun the preparations to appeal the commission’s decision.”