Premier League ruling is a major blow for Arsenal at Brighton

All the latest team news ahead of Brighton vs Arsenal

Arsenal will be without defender Jurrien Timber for the Premier League clash at Brighton on January 4.

Timber, 23, picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during the first half of Wednesday's New Year’s Day fixture at Brentford for a lunging foul on Keane Lewis-Potter.

Premier League rules state, players who receive a total of five yellow cards in their first 19 matches will be given a one-match suspension.

It’s a blow for the Gunners as they are already without former Brighton defender Ben White, who is currently side-lined with a knee injury. Full back Takehiro Tomiyasu is also struggling with a knee injury and is unlucky to travel to the Amex Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus was also walking a disciplinary tightrope at the Gtech Community Stadium as the Brazilian also had four yellow cards to his name. Jesus however managed to steer clear of any cards and is free to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton are one of 16 teams who have now completed their opening 19 fixtures, meaning their players are no longer at risk of an immediate suspension – which is good news for Brighton defenders Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke as they were both on four yellow cards.

If a player is booked 10 times across their first 32 Premier League matches, they will be suspended for two games. Yellow cards are not carried over to the EFL Cup or FA Cup.

Brighton, who are 10th in the table after their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, welcome the Gunners to the Amex Stadium this Saturday, kick-off is 5.30pm.