Premier League sack race: includes Chelsea, West Ham and Man United managers – Brighton boss the 'most secure'

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is one of the safest in the Premier League, according to the latest sack race odds – but how does he compare to his top flight rivals?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, having impressed in his maiden season after taking over from Graham Potter just over a year ago, is finding life tough at the moment, with his side without a Premier League win since September as they juggle the demands of their first European campaign.

De Zerbi though remains the safest manager in the Premier League and quite rightly so. The Seagulls, despite losing Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill last summer, are seventh in the Premier League and are now starting to find their feet in the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have to manage in this way. We play another very important game on Thursday in Amsterdam (against Ajax) and we want to win,” De Zerbi said. “It is very important that game, but we want to compete in the Premier League as well and we have to adapt and be stronger than last season. This season is different and I think we are fighting in a good way.”

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, applauds the fans following the Premier League draw at Everton

A win at struggling Ajax this Thursday would place them in a strong position in Group B and they are well and truly in the battle for a top six place in the top flight. A fine effort so far from De Zerbi and Brighton.

But how does the Italian's position compare to the more under-pressure bosses in the Premier League. Here, courtesy of Oddschecker, are the latest odds of the next manager to leave their position.

Roberto De Zerbi - Brighton: 200/1 Pep Guardiola - Man City 200/1 Mikel Arteta - Arsenal 200/1 Thomas Frank - Brentford 150/1 Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool 150/1 Ange Postecoglou - Tottenham 150/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unai Emery - Aston Villa 100/1 Eddie Howe - Newcastle 66/1 Roy Hodgson - Crystal Palace 50/1 Gary O'Neill - Wolves 50/1 Sean Dyche - Everton 40/1 Marco Silva - Fulham 33/1 Rob Edwards - Luton Town 33/1