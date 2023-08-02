Premier League season ticket prices table - including Tottenham, Brighton, Arsenal and Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion will kick-off their Premier League season against Luton Town at the American Express Stadium on August 12 – but how do their season ticket prices compare with their top flight rivals?

Albion will battle on four fronts this coming campaign as Roberto De Zerbi prepares his team for their first ever foray into the Europa League. The Seagulls will also look to build upon their impressive sixth place finish in the Premier League last term and also go far in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

It's set to be a hectic schedule for Brighton but they have also been busy in the transfer market to cope with the additional workload. Defender Igor Julio has arrived to bolster the left side of the rear-guard, while goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen also arrived from Anderlecht for around £16m and will provide competition for regular stopper Jason Steele.

Higher up the pitch, free transfer arrivals Mo Dahoud and James Milner will add quality and experience to the midfield and also help fill the void of Alexis Mac Allister, who joined Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m earlier this window.

Brighton and Hove Albion finished sixth in the Premier League las season

Up top is where it gets quite exciting for Albion fans as the club smashed their transfer record to land Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro who joined from Watford for £30m.

Brighton could well be busy between now and the end of the transfer window on September 1 as they fine tune their squad.

Deniz Undav and Rob Sanchez are expected to exit and the summer could also see strikers Aaron Connolly and Andi Zeqiri also depart. While, Chelsea also remain in talks with Brighton for £100m rated midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The loss of Caicedo would be a blow for Brighton but under De Zerbi, the team continue to play an impressive brand of football. It's all set for another exciting season for Albion fans at the American Express Stadium – but in the midst of a cost of living crisis how does the cost of season ticket at Brighton compare with their top flight rivals?

Tottenham fans are already furious at the price the club are charging for some tickets and have a protest planned for their opening match of the season. Here's how the cheapest adult season tickets prices for each club rank across the Premier League.

20th: West Ham United: Cheapest adult season ticket: £310. 19th: Burnley: £335. 18th: Manchester City: £385. 17th: Sheffield United: £418.50. 16th: Brentford: £419. 15th: Newcastle United: £438.

14th: Nottingham Forest: £465. 13th: Luton Town: £510. 12th: Wolverhampton Wanderers: £525. 11th: Crystal Palace: £545. 10th: Manchester United: £551.

