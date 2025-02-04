All 20 clubs in the Premier League and their squad market values following the closing of the winter transfer window.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton's squad is now locked in for the remainder of the 2024/25 Premier League season after the winter transfer window shut.

January was a month in which there were several comings and goings. The latest being Evan Ferguson who left on deadline day to join Graham Potter at West Ham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They held firm though on one of their key players with two bids believed to be worth around £54.42m from Al-Nassr were rejected for Kaoru Mitoma. The 27-year-old hs eight goal contributions and is said to be happy in Sussex, stressing his importance to play at a 'high level'.

Diego Gomez was the first through the door as he arrived from Inter Miami after an £11m deal was agreed just before the window opened. The Paraguayan has since made two league appearances and it is hoped he will settle in to life quickly at the club.

Long-term target Eiran Cashin joined from Derby County for a fee of around £10m, but the biggest signing of the window for Brighton was Stefanos Tzimas. A deal worth £20.8m was agreed with 1. FC Nurnberg but he won't link up with the Seagulls until the summer.

As for the other outgoings, Jakub Moder was the only firs-team player that was sold. They did move on some of their under-21s players like Ruairi McConville and Ed Turns, pocketing fees rom Norwich City and Exeter City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Including Ferguson, there was also some movement in the loan market with Julio Enciso heading to Ipswich Town. Valentin Barco was recalled from his loan at Sevilla, and now will spend the rest of the campaign playing under former Brighton defender Liam Rosenior at Strasbourg.

This weekend is the fourth round of the FA Cup so some teams will have the opportunity to allow their new signings a bit more time to get used to their new surroundings. Cashin didn't play for Derby during their defeat to Leyton Orient so he is available should Fabian Hurzeler consider calling upon him.

Up next for Brighton is a home match at the Amex Stadium against Chelsea, who are partial to doing some transfer business. It was actually a quite month for Enzo Maresca and co with no new arrivals, but they did sell Cesare Casadei to Torino, whilst also letting Harvey Vale go to QPR. Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Caleb Wiley and Axel Disasi all got loan moves away, signing with Crystal Palace, Borussia Dortmund, Watford, and Aston Villa.

As Brighton gear up for their next match, we have rounded up the squad values of each of the top tier clubs to see where they all rank. All figures are from Transfermarkt.

Take a look below...

Eiran Cashin has signed for Brighton.

Premier League squad market values

Ipswich Town - £228.5m

Southampton - £242.9m

Everton - £297.1m

AFC Bournemouth - £306.0m

Wolves - £332.6m

Nottingham Forest - £337.9m

Brighton & Hove Albion - £456.8m

Manchester United - £614.8m

Spurs - £703.9m

Chelsea - £777.0m

Liverpool - £804.9m

Arsenal - £956.7m

*Figures from Transfermarkt