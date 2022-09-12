Premier League statement on Brighton, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool as three matches postponed
Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.
In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.
Matches postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United.
Most Popular
Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, that was due to be played at 3pm on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.
The Premier League said: “Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures.
“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.
“For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums.
“New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.”
This weekend’s match schedule is:
Friday 16 September
8pm Aston Villa v Southampton (Sky Sports)8pm Nott'm Forest v Fulham
Saturday 17 September
12:30pm Wolves v Man City (BT Sport)3pm Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth5.30pm Spurs v Leicester City (Sky Sports)Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace
Sunday 18 September
12pm Brentford v Arsenal (Sky Sports)2.15pm Everton v West Ham (Sky Sports)Postponed Chelsea v LiverpoolPostponed Man Utd v Leeds