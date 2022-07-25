Premier League table 2022-23: Data experts predict Brighton, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Fulham and Brentford finish – after latest friendlies and transfers

Albion kick-off their new season on August 7 with a daunting trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's team have impressed on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho all playing well.

But Brighton – who finished ninth last campaign – will go there full of confidence.

Graham Potter has lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma, who joined Tottenham for £30m earlier this window, and Manchester City continue to track Albion's Marc Cucurella.

But Potter's men have also impressed in pre-season and have added some talented youngster to their ranks, who should compliment the fully fit experienced regulars such as Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Adam Lallana, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have done the calculations and here's their predictions for the coming season.

1. Manchester City - 85 points, +55 GD The Premier League champions are the team to beat this coming season and the supercomputer expects Pep Guardiola's side to clinch the title once again with a 46% chance of finishing 1st.

2. Liverpool - 80 points, +46 GD Once again, Liverpool have been tipped to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the title. They have been given a 30% chance of winning the Premier League and an 83% chance of finishing in the top four.

3. Chelsea - 72 points, +30 GD Two fewer points but the same position for Chelsea has been predicted by the supercomputer. They have even been given an outside chance of winning the title at 11%.

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 66 points, +21 GD Spurs are predicted to have another solid season under Antonio Conte. Champions League qualification is on the menu once again and they have even been handed a 5% chance of winning the Premier League outright.