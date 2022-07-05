Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has lost star midfielder Yves Bissouma to Premier League rivals Tottenham

Premier League table 2022-23: Supercomputer predicts Brighton, West Ham, Tottenham, Fulham, Arsenal, Brentford, Chelsea finish – after latest transfer activity

The Premier League transfer window is in full swing as teams look to strengthen for the coming season – but where are Brighton tipped to finish compared to their rivals.

By Derren Howard
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:57 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 12:57 pm

Brighton have already lost their influential midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham in a £30m-plus deal and will hope to keep hold of their other star performers such as Manchester City and Chelsea target Marc Cucurella and Belgian international Leo Trossard, who has been linked with Man United, Newcastle and West Ham.

Champions Man City have already made some bold moves with Kalvin Phillips joining from Leeds United and striker Erling Haaland arriving from Borussia Dortmund.

Man United are expected to announce the signing of Christian Eriksen, while Arsenal have added Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus.

Following the latest deals, Sussex World have looked at how the final Premier League table could stand come the end of next season based on every team's odds of finishing in the top four.

1. Man City - 1/33

The Premier League champions are being tipped to retain their crown next season.

2. Liverpool - 1/12

The Reds reached the Champions League final last season and finished the Premier League campaign in second.

3. Chelsea - 4/6

The Stamford Bridge club finished comfortably in third last season.

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 8/11

Spurs pipped North London rivals Arsenal to fourth spot last season.

