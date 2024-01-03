Premier League table with no VAR: Where Brighton, West Ham, Chelsea and their rivals sit

Brighton and Hove Albion are seventh in the Premier League table after their stalemate against West Ham last night – but where would they sit without VAR?

Brighton, who are hampered by numerous injuries, were the better team at the London Stadium last night and had chances to win the match through Jakub Moder, Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi had little doubt what was missing from his side.

“A goal,” was his simple response. “Today we deserved to win but we played an amazing game, one of the best in my time.

“West Ham are very good in counter-attack and we played a smart game. I can’t say anything about my players because I’m delighted with the performance.

“We have injuries but we have great character and great spirit.”

Here’s where De Zerbi’s team and all of their Premier League rivals, sit in the table without the video technology...

1 . Sheffield United Points Without VAR: 8. Difference: -1 Photo: OLI SCARFF

2 . Burnley Points Without VAR: 13. Difference: +2. Photo: Ryan Pierse

3 . Luton Town Points Without VAR: 15. Difference: 0. Photo: Justin Setterfield