Brighton and Hove Albion have impressed in the Premier League so far – but where would they sit in the table without VAR?

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have gained six points from three Premier League matches following the World Cup break and this Saturday they welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to the Amex Stadium. It’s another stern test for eighth-placed Albion as they look to maintain their push for European qualification this term.

But it’s fair to say VAR has not always been kind to the Seagulls this campaign. They have had just one VAR decision go their way – a penalty at Fulham on August 30 – and a division-high five calls have gone against them, giving them a VAR net score of -4.

Across the Premier League, there have been 54 on-field decisions reversed thanks to the video technology, leading to 17 goals in total and 21 goals disallowed.

Taking into account how overturned decisions could have impacted the table, here’s where Brighton – and all their Premier League rivals – might sit without VAR...

1. Arsenal Points without VAR: 45 (+1). Position change: (=)

2. Man City Points without VAR: 42 (+3). Position change: (=).

3. Tottenham Points without VAR: 35 (+2). Position change: (+2)

4. Newcastle Points without VAR: 34 (-1). Position change: (-1)